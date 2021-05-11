UCF eliminates face mask requirement

article

The University of Central Florida (UCF) will no longer require face masks on campus.

"Following guidance from the Board of Governors and in collaboration with other State University System institutions, UCF encourages rather than requires our campus community to wear face coverings indoors and to follow CDC guidelines on our campuses and everywhere you go," the university said in an update. "This is a change from our previous requirement to wear face coverings, and it reflects our campus community’s many efforts to get vaccinated and the low number of COVID-19 cases at UCF."

UCF says that instead of requiring face masks, they are now encouraging them.

"UCF is thankful that so many in our community have been vaccinated, and we highly encourage those who have not been vaccinated to do so."

Students coming to campus for the Summer B term on June 23 will see a return to more normal operations. UCF says it will eliminate physical distancing requirements and allow for full participation in athletic and social events.