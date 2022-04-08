UF Extension offering free zoom session on how to 'invest in yourself, your food, and your community'

If you're looking to start your own garden or for ways to save at the grocery store, there are lessons you can take from home.

The University of Florida Extension in Pasco County is holding a series of free zoom sessions – focusing on everything from exercise to growing and cooking your own food.

"In the spirit of Earth Day, Family and Consumer Sciences agents are teaming up across Florida to bring you their expertise in a 4-week lunch and learn series on how to invest in yourself, your food, and your community," according to their website.

The sessions and their topics can be found below:

April 5: Food & Mood and Stress

April 12: Benefits of Exercise & Being Outdoors

April 19: Growing and Cooking: Summer Style!

April 26: Sustainable Food & You

For more information on how to register, click here.