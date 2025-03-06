'Unexpected hedgie family:' Litter of hedgehog babies born at Humane Society of Tampa Bay

The Brief Several baby hedgehogs will soon be available for adoption at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. The shelter's Facebook post announcing their arrival gained lots of attention. The mama hedgehog was recently taken in by the shelter, according to the Humane Society.



A litter of eight baby hedgehogs will soon be available for adoption at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay after a surprise pregnancy.

The shelter revealed the arrival Monday morning in a Facebook post that quickly gained attention, picking up thousands of reactions and hundreds of shares.

What they're saying:

According to the Humane Society, the mama hedgehog was recently taken in by the shelter along with six others. One of the babies required extra care after being born with an injured leg.

"Thanks to our amazing vet tech, he’s getting extra TLC in foster care—complete with a custom splint to help him heal," the shelter said in the post.

Dig deeper:

A group of hedgehogs is known as a "prickle," and these newborns are born blind with soft, clear spines. On average, there are four or five to a litter. The spines begin to turn brown within a couple of days. Their eyes will open in two to three weeks, and they will begin weaning at around five to six weeks. Hedgehogs are nocturnal animals with a typical lifespan of four to six years.

As pets, hedgehogs need daily interaction and do their best when they have lots of toys and a wheel to run on. The hoglets will be available for adoption once they are old enough. "We believe there are more on the way!," the shelter said.

In the meantime, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay is encouraging those interested in these unique animals to keep an eye on their social media for more updates on their progress.

