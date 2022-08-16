USF Bulls name starting quarterback ahead of 2022 season

The University of South Florida Bulls have named their starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

Gerry Bohanon, a junior transfer who helped lead Baylor to a Big 12 and Sugar Bowl title last season, will now try to turn around a program at USF that has won just three games in the last two seasons.

"If I can be the same guy every day, come in and bring my energy and have my best game each and every day, I feel like the guys are going to follow and bring their best game. So I'm excited for whatever comes," said Bohanon.

His teammates and coaches at USF all describe him in the same way.

"Quite honestly, Gerry [Bohanon] has just been outstanding since the day he got here," said USF Head Coach Jeff Scott. "Whatever we thought we were getting when we brought him in from Baylor, we really have gotten that plus more."

The knock on effect of Scott' decision to name Bohanon as QB1 is that last season's starting quarterback, sophomore Timmy McClain, decided to enter the transfer portal and is no longer with the team.

However, Scott acknowledged that McClain’s decision to leave was one he foresaw.

"Regardless of who won the job, I knew there would be one of those guys leaving," said Scott. "That's another reason I wanted to do this now, so we would have three weeks to get over that."

The Bulls got their new leader threw the same portal McClain has now entered.

"The transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh away," said Scott. "We can't complain about the portal if we're bringing a guy like Gerry Bohanon in."

Bohanon, who now take over all first teams reps at practice, also is continuing to get a feel for his new team. It's a group, Bohanon said, that can play well above what their recent record suggests.

"The talent level is very, very high," Bohanon said. "These guys can play anywhere. I've seen a lot and these guys can play anywhere."



That talent, along with Bohanon’s leadership qualities, will officially be on display when the season kicks off on September 3 at Raymond James Stadium against BYU.