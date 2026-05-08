USF honors slain doctoral students during graduation weekend

The Brief USF is honoring doctoral students Nahida Bristy and Zamil Limon during graduation ceremonies this weekend after the two were found stabbed to death last month. The university is honoring the students with a moment of silence at each ceremony this weekend. Both students will receive posthumous doctoral degrees.



Graduation ceremonies are underway this weekend at the University of South Florida, where celebrations are being paired with tributes honoring two doctoral students killed last month.

What they're saying:

USF says every commencement ceremony this weekend will begin with a moment of silence for Nahida Bristy and Zamil Limon, who were pursuing doctoral degrees before investigators say they were stabbed to death.

During Friday morning’s doctoral commencement ceremony, two empty chairs draped in graduation regalia were placed on the arena floor in their memory.

The university also awarded both students posthumous doctoral degrees.

Last week, hundreds of students, faculty members, friends, and loved ones gathered on campus for a candlelight vigil honoring the pair.

One of Zamil Limon’s advisors, Dr. Mark Rains, remembered him for his compassion and character.

"If I had to describe Zamil with one word, it would be kindness," Rains said during the vigil. "He was just really, really kind. We miss you, Zamil. Biday Bondhu - Goodbye, friend."

The Investigation:

Investigators say the two students were killed inside an apartment near campus.

Authorities arrested Zamil’s roommate, Hisham Abugharbieh, in connection with both deaths.

A grand jury formally indicted him this week on all seven charges tied to the killings, including two counts of premeditated, first-degree murder.

Court records show Abugharbieh remains jailed without bond. He could face the death penalty if he is convicted.

Why you should care:

The deaths sent shockwaves through the USF community and prompted an outpouring of grief across campus.

University leaders say the graduation tributes are intended to ensure both students are remembered not for the violence surrounding their deaths, but for the academic achievements and impact they made during their time at USF.