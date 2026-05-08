Suspect in USF students' murders indicted by grand jury

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The Brief Hisham Abugarbieh was indicted on Thursday on multiple counts of first-degree murder, among other charges. Abugarbieh is charged with the murder of two USF doctoral students. It is up to the State Attorneys Office whether to pursue the death penalty.



The grand jurors of Hillsborough County indicted Hisham Abugharbieh on Thursday, May 7. He is accused of murdering two USF students, Nahida Bristy and Zamil Limon.

What we know:

Abugharbieh was indicted on seven counts.

Those counts include:

Murder in the first degree (x2)

Tampering with physical evidence

Unlawfully holding or moving a dead human body in unapproved conditions (x2)

Failure to report death (x2)

Bristy and Limon were reported missing on April 17. Limon’s body was discovered last Friday on the Howard Frankland Bridge. Another set of human remains was found in the water on Sunday, and were later identified as Nahida Bristy.

(Left to right) Zamil Limon, Nahida Bristy

Limon’s roommate, Hashim Abugharbieh has been charged with their murders.

What's next:

Since Abugharbieh has been indicted, it is now up to the State Attorney’s office to decide whether to pursue the death penalty in the case.

Abugharbieh remains in jail with no bond.

His arraignment has been scheduled for May 18.

Dig deeper:

Nahida and Zamil will receive their degrees posthumously on Friday, May 8, with two empty chairs at the graduation ceremony to represent the students who were killed.

USF said it remains in contact with those who were closest to Nahida and Zamil, and continues to work with representatives from the Bangladeshi Embassy and Consulate General to assist their families during this very difficult time.