Florida TikTok influencer accused of having child porn wanted to ‘try something new’: Affidavit

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The Brief A Florida TikTok influencer known for "looksmaxxing" content was arrested after his girlfriend reportedly found child pornography on his phone while he was sleeping. Mason Hull allegedly told Sarasota County detectives he sought out the taboo material because he wanted to "try something new," according to an arrest affidavit. Investigators say the suspect admitted the children in the images and videos appeared to be between 8 and 15 years old.



A TikTok influencer from Sarasota known for Looksmaxxing content is accused of having child pornography on his phone.

The backstory:

On April 30, 20206, Mason Hull’s girlfriend at the time contacted law enforcement officers because she claimed she found messages on his Telegram app that indicated he paid for child pornography.

The woman, according to an affidavit, said she thought Hull was cheating on her, so she went through his cellphone while he was sleeping and that’s when she found the chat messages.

She told investigators that she saw links, photos and videos within the chats that contained child porn.

According to the affidavit, the now-ex-girlfriend took photos of some of the messages using her own phone and showed the images to detectives.

Dig deeper:

Detectives said when they met with Hull, he told them that he had used the Telegram app to access child porn because he recently decided to "try something new" and sought out pornography that was taboo.

According to the affidavit, when detectives asked Hull about the ages of the children in the images and videos, he said they were between 8-15 years old.

Hull was arrested and charged with 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Who is Mason Hull?

Mason Hull goes by Hullo on TikTok and posted looksmaxxing techniques he claimed would help enhance appearance and confidence.

What is looksmaxxing?

Looksmaxxing is a practice that ranges in intensity from everyday skincare to cosmetic surgery and is primarily used by young men.

What you can do:

Due to Hull’s social media presence, anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the SCSO Investigations Bureau at (941) 861-4900.

What they're saying:

In a press release, the Sarastoa County Sheriff’s Office wrote, "This investigation highlights SCSO’s commitment to protecting children and aggressively pursuing those who exploit them. The coordinated efforts of the Patrol, ICAC, and TAC Units allowed this investigation and arrest to be executed without incident."