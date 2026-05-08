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Westbound lanes of I-4 closed in Seffner after fatal crash

By Lindsey Gimbert
Published  May 8, 2026 5:32am EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
article

SEFFNER, Fla. - All westbound lanes of I-4 in Seffner near Mango Road have been closed after a fatal crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

All westbound lanes are diverting off exit 10.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the crash, or how long the lanes will be closed.

This is a developing story. Updates will become available as they're released.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

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