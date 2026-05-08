Westbound lanes of I-4 closed in Seffner after fatal crash
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SEFFNER, Fla. - All westbound lanes of I-4 in Seffner near Mango Road have been closed after a fatal crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
All westbound lanes are diverting off exit 10.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what caused the crash, or how long the lanes will be closed.
This is a developing story. Updates will become available as they're released.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol.