USF releases new photos of football stadium, sets date for groundbreaking ceremony

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until THU 12:45 PM EDT, Pinellas County
13
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:36 PM EDT until THU 10:36 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 12:30 PM EDT until THU 1:15 PM EDT, Citrus County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Sumter County
Special Marine Warning
from THU 11:54 AM EDT until THU 1:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 3:55 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Gale Warning
from THU 3:49 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 1:00 PM EDT, Coastal Hillsborough County
Rip Current Statement
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 12:45 PM EDT, Pinellas County
Tornado Watch
until THU 3:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Citrus County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Sumter County
Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

USF releases new photos of football stadium, sets date for groundbreaking ceremony

By
Published  April 11, 2024 11:17am EDT
University of South Florida
FOX 13 News
article

TAMPA, Fla. - Bulls fans can mark their calendars because the University of South Florida has set a date for the groundbreaking of its brand-new football stadium.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

USF announced on Thursday that the groundbreaking ceremony for the upcoming stadium will be held over Homecoming Week from Oct. 14 to Oct. 19 and released two new renderings of the stadium.

READ: USF board approves $6M in additional funds to make way for new football stadium

The two new images of the stadium show it in the daytime after USF previously released the first renderings in December. 

This week, the Manhattan Construction Company, H.J. Russell & Company, and DuCon, LLC were selected to serve as the construction manager for the new stadium, according to school officials. 

READ: USF stadium renderings revealed after school cuts ties with construction company

The on-campus stadium is scheduled to be ready for play in the fall of 2027.  