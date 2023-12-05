USF stadium renderings revealed after school cuts ties with construction company

On Tuesday, renderings for the new, on-campus USF stadium were unveiled during a board of trustees meeting.

Despite ending their contract with a construction firm, Univeristy of South Florida officials are stressing that they still plan to start building a new on-campus stadium in 2024, so it can be ready for the Bull's 2027 season.

According to a statement made over the weekend, the university plans to end its contract with the construction management firm Barton Malow.

USF and Barton Malow had been collaborating on plans for the new, $340 million stadium since March.

USF stadium rendering. Courtesy: USF

But, a document, which first surfaced on social media last week, signed by USF's deputy chief financial officer, indicated their design-build contract was terminated. It didn't seem ill-willed.

USF spokespeople later confirmed the news in a statement where they thanked Barton Malow's team for their contributions to date, and said the university looks forward to opportunities to work with them again in the future.

They explained the two were parting ways because the university wants a management model that will give them more direct access to all design elements and more control over cost efficiencies so they can get the best value within the project’s budget.

According to the document posted on X, even though the project lost its construction team, its architect — a firm called Populous — is still committed to the project.

Athletic Director Michael Kelly and USF Foundation CEO Jay Stroman are expected to give an update on the stadium plans to the university’s board of trustees on Tuesday. Bulls’ fans are also hoping to see renderings of the stadium and facilities from the design phase, which have not yet been released.

The changes are not expected to impact the stadium's $340 million cost. As far as funding goes - the university and the Florida board of governors have already approved a 20-year- $200 million loan deal with Truist bank. They also got a generous $25 million donation from Tampa General Hospital to secure the naming rights at a facility at the stadium. It will be called the Tampa General Hospital center for athletic excellence.

The rest will come directly from USF through fundraising and investment earnings.