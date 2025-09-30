Jewish Congregation of Venice threats deemed a hoax: Police
VENICE, Fla. - Venice police, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and Venice Fire Rescue went to the synagogue after it received phone calls threatening to "kill everyone."
Shortly afterward, VPD deemed the incident a hoax.
Police said it may also have been a "swatting" incident, and they are aware that possible calls may have also been made to other places of worship in surrounding areas.
Why you should care:
Yom Kippur begins on Wednesday, Oct. 1 and authorities have seen increased threatening activities throughout the United States.
What's next:
VPD is coordinating with JCV's security team and continues to communicate with state and federal partners.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Venice Police Department.