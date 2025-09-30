Expand / Collapse search

Jewish Congregation of Venice threats deemed a hoax: Police

Updated  September 30, 2025 2:22pm EDT
Venice
    • Police in Venice say threatening calls that came into the Jewish Congregation of Venice on Tuesday afternoon were a hoax or swatting. 
    • Police said they were notified that the center received phone calls threatening to "kill everyone."
    Yom Kippur begins on Wednesday, Oct. 1 and authorities have seen increased threatening activities throughout the United States.

VENICE, Fla. - Venice police, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and Venice Fire Rescue went to the synagogue after it received phone calls threatening to "kill everyone."

Shortly afterward, VPD deemed the incident a hoax. 

Police said it may also have been a "swatting" incident, and they are aware that possible calls may have also been made to other places of worship in surrounding areas.

Yom Kippur begins on Wednesday, Oct. 1 and authorities have seen increased threatening activities throughout the United States.

VPD is coordinating with JCV's security team and continues to communicate with state and federal partners.

