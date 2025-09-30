Jewish Congregation of Venice threats deemed a hoax: Police

The Brief Police in Venice say threatening calls that came into the Jewish Congregation of Venice on Tuesday afternoon were a hoax or swatting. Police said they were notified that the center received phone calls threatening to "kill everyone." Yom Kippur begins on Wednesday, Oct. 1 and authorities have seen increased threatening activities throughout the United States.



Venice police, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and Venice Fire Rescue went to the synagogue after it received phone calls threatening to "kill everyone."

Shortly afterward, VPD deemed the incident a hoax.

Police said it may also have been a "swatting" incident, and they are aware that possible calls may have also been made to other places of worship in surrounding areas.

Why you should care:

What's next:

VPD is coordinating with JCV's security team and continues to communicate with state and federal partners.