Venice man dead after early morning apartment complex shooting: Police

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The Brief A shooting at a Venice apartment complex early Wednesday morning left a 32-year-old local man dead, according to police. Investigators have accounted for everyone involved in the shooting and say there is no ongoing danger to the community.



A man is dead after an early Wednesday morning shooting at an apartment complex in Venice, according to the Venice Police Department.

Venice apartment complex shooting

What we know:

Police said officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a report of a shooting at the Maren apartment complex on Vistera Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found Terry Lee Murphy, 32, of Venice, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Venice Police Department, investigators have accounted for all individuals involved in the incident.

Police said the shooting has been contained and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Active police investigation

VPD has not released additional details about what led to the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.