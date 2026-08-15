Two adults hospitalized after bullets strike Lakeland home from outside: Police

article

The Brief Gunshots hit a home on Choctaw Avenue late Friday night, sending two people to the hospital. The suspects ran from the Lakeland neighborhood before officers arrived at the scene.



Two adults were hospitalized after police responded to a shooting along Choctaw Avenue Friday night, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Gunfire strikes Lakeland home

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday at a home located at 613 Choctaw Ave.

LPD said the victims were inside the house when someone fired multiple gunshots from the outside. Emergency responders took both adults to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that police say are not life-threatening.

Police seek fleeing suspects

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released descriptions of the suspects, who ran from the scene before officers arrived.

Authorities have not stated a potential motive or indicated whether the home was specifically targeted.

Ongoing Lakeland police investigation

What's next:

Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department are continuing to investigate the neighborhood shooting.