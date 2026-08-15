Two adults hospitalized after bullets strike Lakeland home from outside: Police
LAKELAND, Fla. - Two adults were hospitalized after police responded to a shooting along Choctaw Avenue Friday night, according to the Lakeland Police Department.
Gunfire strikes Lakeland home
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday at a home located at 613 Choctaw Ave.
LPD said the victims were inside the house when someone fired multiple gunshots from the outside. Emergency responders took both adults to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that police say are not life-threatening.
Police seek fleeing suspects
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released descriptions of the suspects, who ran from the scene before officers arrived.
Authorities have not stated a potential motive or indicated whether the home was specifically targeted.
Ongoing Lakeland police investigation
What's next:
Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department are continuing to investigate the neighborhood shooting.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official press statements provided by the Lakeland Police Department.