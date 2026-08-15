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Two adults hospitalized after bullets strike Lakeland home from outside: Police

By
FOX 13 News
Lakeland
Published August 15, 2026 1:01 PM EDT
Published August 15, 2026 1:01 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Gunshots hit a home on Choctaw Avenue late Friday night, sending two people to the hospital.
    • The suspects ran from the Lakeland neighborhood before officers arrived at the scene.

LAKELAND, Fla. - Two adults were hospitalized after police responded to a shooting along Choctaw Avenue Friday night, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Gunfire strikes Lakeland home

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday at a home located at 613 Choctaw Ave.

LPD said the victims were inside the house when someone fired multiple gunshots from the outside. Emergency responders took both adults to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that police say are not life-threatening.

Police seek fleeing suspects

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released descriptions of the suspects, who ran from the scene before officers arrived.

Authorities have not stated a potential motive or indicated whether the home was specifically targeted.

Ongoing Lakeland police investigation

What's next:

Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department are continuing to investigate the neighborhood shooting. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official press statements provided by the Lakeland Police Department. 

LakelandCrime and Public Safety