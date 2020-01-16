Vice President Mike Pence to make campaign stop in Tampa

article

Just sixteen days into the presidential election year, Vice President Mike Pence will be making two stops along the Interstate 4 corridor, beginning in Tampa.

Pence will be hosting a “Keep America Great Rally” at the Venetian Event Center in New Tampa, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The last time Pence was in the Sunshine State was mid-December, when he was at Cape Canaveral for a launch with Governor Ron DeSantis.

From New Tampa, Pence will take a bus tour to Orlando, where he will speak at a “Latino’s for Trump” event. He will be delivering remarks at the Nación de Fe church in Kissimmee. It’s an opportunity to swing voters that make up one of the state’s most coveted voting demographics.

And he’s not the only member of the second family in town; Second Lady Karen Pence will visit the Morean Arts Center’s Art of Valor Program to learn more about the community-based arts program created for military patients and veterans, meet with veterans, and observe a glassblowing demonstration. The event begins at 12:30 p.m.

Just two weeks into 2020, Vice President Pence’s visit is an indicator that the election season will be a busy one in Florida, a critical battleground state that is considered a must-win for President Trump. The 45th president won Florida’s 29 electoral votes in 2016.

Thursday’s events come on the heels of the impeachment articles being signed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and sent to the Senate Wednesday. A new poll taken by Florida Atlantic University released January 15 shows voters are split on whether the president is guilty of high crimes.

According to the survey, 49 percent of Florida voters believe the president should be removed from office, while 51 percent are opposed to his conviction.

The poll also shows former Vice President Joe Biden taking the lead for Democrats in Florida, with 42 percent support. Biden is followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with 14 percent and Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at ten percent.