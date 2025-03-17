Victim trapped inside St. Pete mobile home that caught fire hospitalized: Officials

The Brief One person was trapped inside a St. Pete mobile home when it caught fire Monday evening. The victim was pulled from the home by firefighters and rushed to the hospital. The fire remains under investigation.



One person trapped inside a mobile home that caught fire in St. Petersburg Monday evening was rushed to the hospital, according to first responders.

What we know:

St. Pete Fire Rescue said they responded to the mobile home fire, which happened inside the Village Green Mobile Home Park along 83rd Avenue North. They said initial reports indicated a person was trapped inside with flames and heavy smoke visible.

Once they arrived, firefighters searched for and found the victim inside the mobile home. The victim was gotten out of the home and rushed to Tampa General Hospital by Sunstar Paramedics as a trauma alert.

The fire was brought under control, and Duke Energy was told to secure power to the structure, according to St. Pete fire. The St. Pete Police Department also assisted firefighters at the scene.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: The information in this story was released by St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

