Video: 600-pound gator found wandering outside Florida mall

A giant gator may have been trying to finish up its Christmas shopping when it was found wandering outside a mall in Southwest Florida.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Coconut Point Mall in Estero on Thursday for reports of an alligator outside.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 12-foot gator that weighed a whopping 600 pounds.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission helped the deputies capture the giant gator and load it on to a truck so it could be safely relocated.

On its social media pages, the sheriff’s office joked that there is never a dull moment and added if there is anyone chompin’ at the bit to join the team, the agency promises to give them a great workout.