Video: Baby's reaction to Ghostface mask is horror movie-worthy

A mom in Tennessee did not expect her son to have such a visceral reaction when she donned a Ghostface mask at a Dollar General store recently.

The backstory:

Laken Lewis was browsing the store’s Halloween aisle with her son when she saw the Scream villain’s iconic mask and quickly slipped it on while he was not looking, to "see how he would react."

She posted footage of his horror movie-worthy holler to TikTok on October 9, where it quickly went viral.

What they're saying:

"Since my TikTok has blown up and not knowing it would get the amount of views it has, I have received a lot of hate comments, which is totally fine," Lewis told Storyful.

"My son is fine and is not traumatized by this. I think he gets more traumatized by me using a booger sucker to get a booger out of his nose," she added.