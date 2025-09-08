Expand / Collapse search

Video: Tampa police officer lets curious girl inspect bodycam

By and Yara Hamway
Published  September 8, 2025 4:46pm EDT
Tampa
Curious girl inspects Tampa police officer's bodycam

A Tampa police officer let a little girl see how her body-worn camera works last week.

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa police officer entertained a little girl who was curious about the officer’s bodycam, footage released by the police department shows.

"While on patrol, K-9 Officer Bush showed a curious little one how her body-worn camera works, capturing a picture-perfect community policing moment," the Tampa Police Department said.

The video was taken on Monday, Sept. 1. The little girl smiled at the camera after the officer said, "Say cheese."

The curious child eagerly asked to "do it again" before the officer stopped the recording to show her the footage.

The Source: Information for this story was collected from Storyful and the Tampa Police Department.

