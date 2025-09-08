Video: Tampa police officer lets curious girl inspect bodycam

The Brief A Tampa police officer let a little girl inspect her bodycam last week. The Tampa Police Department posted the adorable footage on X.



A Tampa police officer entertained a little girl who was curious about the officer’s bodycam, footage released by the police department shows.

What they're saying:

"While on patrol, K-9 Officer Bush showed a curious little one how her body-worn camera works, capturing a picture-perfect community policing moment," the Tampa Police Department said.

READ: Humane Society puppies test out new home

The video was taken on Monday, Sept. 1. The little girl smiled at the camera after the officer said, "Say cheese."

The curious child eagerly asked to "do it again" before the officer stopped the recording to show her the footage.