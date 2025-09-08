Video: Tampa police officer lets curious girl inspect bodycam
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa police officer entertained a little girl who was curious about the officer’s bodycam, footage released by the police department shows.
What they're saying:
"While on patrol, K-9 Officer Bush showed a curious little one how her body-worn camera works, capturing a picture-perfect community policing moment," the Tampa Police Department said.
READ: Humane Society puppies test out new home
The video was taken on Monday, Sept. 1. The little girl smiled at the camera after the officer said, "Say cheese."
The curious child eagerly asked to "do it again" before the officer stopped the recording to show her the footage.
The Source: Information for this story was collected from Storyful and the Tampa Police Department.