Video: Florida deputies capture gator spotted at high school

PARRISH, Fla. - Some Manatee County deputies had the tough task of wrangling a gator that had made its way onto a high school campus, according to the sheriff's office.
Body camera video released by MCSO shows the encounter on Tuesday morning at Parrish Community High School.
The gator resisted the deputies' efforts before they finally reined it in.
The deputies then drove the gator to a boat ramp, where video shows it "moonwalking" into the water.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission urges anyone with concerns about an alligator to call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.
