Video: Florida deputies capture gator spotted at high school

The Brief The Manatee County Sheriff's Office released body camera video showing deputies wrangling a gator on Tuesday morning. MCSO says the alligator had made its way onto the campus of Parrish Community High School. The gator was safely relocated.



Some Manatee County deputies had the tough task of wrangling a gator that had made its way onto a high school campus, according to the sheriff's office.

Body camera video released by MCSO shows the encounter on Tuesday morning at Parrish Community High School.

The gator resisted the deputies' efforts before they finally reined it in.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

The deputies then drove the gator to a boat ramp, where video shows it "moonwalking" into the water.

What you can do:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission urges anyone with concerns about an alligator to call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written using information and video from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: