Video: Deputies find child with autism who wandered away from Riverview school

A child with autism who wandered away from a school in Riverview on Thursday was safely located about two miles away.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit spotted the student walking by a community clubhouse with a pool and a pond nearby.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit spotted the child outside a clubhouse about two miles away from where they were last seen. Image is courtesy of HCSO.

The day before, deputies say the child was entered into the SafetyNet system, a program for people with cognitive conditions like autism, dementia or Alzheimer's.

READ: Missing Florida boy found dead following statewide alert

Those in the program get a bracelet that is powered by radio frequencies which gives law enforcement GPS information in case they go missing.

Video shows the child interacting with deputies and even playing with a K-9 after he was located.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the child was enrolled in the SafetyNet program the day before he wandered away. Image is courtesy of HCSO.

"This successful rescue is a great example of why our SafetyNet system is such a vital resource for our community," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "When every minute matters, having this technology can make all the difference. I'm incredibly proud of our deputies who worked together to locate this student and return him safe and sound."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: