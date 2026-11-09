Dozens of neighbors stranded after flood washes away only road into Lake Placid neighborhood

The Brief Floodwaters washed away the private entrance on Abell Road, trapping 29 homes in a Lake Placid neighborhood. Stranded residents posted a sign pleading for help after fast currents destroyed temporary repairs within 30 minutes. First responders cannot access the community by land while emergency declarations remain in effect countywide.



A washed-out private road along Lake Istokpoga has stranded dozens of elderly residents in Highlands County, cutting off land access for emergency vehicles following historic floodwaters.

Lake Placid flood emergency

What we know:

Severe flooding washed away the private entrance on Abell Road near Lake Istokpoga, cutting off the Eagles Nest community and Triton Farms.

The enclave consists of 29 homes occupied mostly by older adults.

Highlands County work crews filled damaged portions of the private route while sheriff's deputies went door-to-door urging families to evacuate.

The road washed out again about 30 minutes later, Eagles Nest HOA President Ken Crew said.

Courtesy: Ken Crew

Crew and Triton Farms manager Marco Sanchez spent more than a day trying to build a dirt berm, but heavy currents swallowed their machinery.

Sanchez described the pain of watching farm equipment disappear beneath the surface.

"We cry. We cry because this is a big problem. The equipment is flooded. It’s a lot," Sanchez said.

Highlands County rescue options

What they're saying:

Trapped neighbors signaled across the water by holding up a cardboard sign that read, "Seven Days. No Road. Help."

Crew explained that the private access route could not survive the volume of water moving across the land.

"Five or 600 acres worth of water is here at times, however many feet deep. It’s a tremendous amount of water and our private road didn’t stand a chance," Crew said.

Trapped families still have electricity, food and clean drinking water.

Residents can reach Windy Point across Lake Istokpoga by boat, but ambulances and fire engines cannot drive into the neighborhood.

Crew cleared an emergency landing site for medical evacuation helicopters to help neighbors in an emergency.

"I set up a landing zone for medical flights if we needed it, but we have wonderful people around the community over here. It’s my responsibility to protect them, and we need help," Crew said.

Recovery delays

What we don't know:

Local officials have not confirmed how long it will take for standing water to recede across the area.

It remains unclear whether emergency vehicles will gain road access before independent contractors finish evaluating temporary private repairs.

Community members offered temporary housing and Airbnb's, but high costs left several neighbors with no alternative except staying behind in flooded homes.

Highlands County remains under active local and state declarations of emergency while regional water levels remain elevated.