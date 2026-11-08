Man killed by deputies after holding woman at knifepoint in Crystal River: CCSO

The Brief Citrus County deputies shot and killed an armed man holding a woman in a headlock with a knife at a Crystal River BP station Saturday, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. An armed bystander drew a weapon to intervene before four responding deputies opened fire when the suspect refused commands, CCSO said. The suspect died at a hospital while the woman was evaluated for injuries, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.



Four Citrus County deputies shot and killed a man who was holding a woman in a headlock with a knife at a BP gas station in Crystal River, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Crystal River deputy-involved shooting

What we know:

Deputies received a call shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday about an armed man at the gas station, CCSO said.

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The man was holding a woman in a headlock with a knife in one hand and a dog on a leash in the other, according to information provided by the sheriff's office.

Several good Samaritans attempted to de-escalate the situation before deputies arrived, CCSO said.

One of the bystanders was legally carrying a firearm and drew their weapon on the suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said the man then forced the woman to the ground while continuing to hold the knife.

Armed standoff

Dig deeper:

When deputies arrived, they gave the man verbal commands, but he did not comply and continued threatening the woman, according to the sheriff's office.

Four deputies fired their weapons and shot the suspect. The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he later died, CCSO said.

The woman was also taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. No deputies were injured, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office initially reported a deputy-involved shooting near Northeast Third Avenue in Crystal River and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Suspect and victim identity details

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the names of the armed man or the woman held at knifepoint. Authorities have also not disclosed what led to the initial confrontation or whether the man and woman knew each other prior to the encounter.

State law enforcement investigation

What's next:

All four deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

There is no threat to the community, according to officials.