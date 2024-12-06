Video: Florida bear caught on camera making sure the Grinch doesn’t steal Christmas

A bear wasn’t going to let the Grinch steal Christmas from a Florida family, so it stole the Grinch not once, but twice.

When Shanick Suarez decked out her Naples home for Christmas, she included a lawn Grinch that ended up disappearing on Black Friday.

Her neighbor spotted it nearby and put it back on Suarez’s lawn.

A few days later, like a modern-day version of another Christmas story, Suarez's Nest camera alerted her that something was a clatter.

She sprang up to see what was the matter, but instead of seeing a miniature sleigh and eight tiny reindeer, she saw her lawn thief coming back for more.

A bear snatched the Grinch off her lawn again and was captured on camera dragging the decoration away.

Suarez said she was able to find the Grinch, but it was too damaged by the burglarizing bear for the culprit to come back a third time.

