Video: Florida deputies rescue 73-year-old woman from sinking car

Two Florida deputies are heroes after they rescued an elderly woman from a sinking vehicle, video shows.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted a video of the rescue on Monday morning. It showed both body camera and chopper footage of deputies retrieving the woman.

They said that a 73-year-old driver needed to be rescued from a retention pond on North Spring Garden Avenue in DeLand, as her vehicle was sinking.

MORE NEWS: 'We are going to win': Trump delivers keynote address at CPAC

Thankfully, deputies Nicholas Maletto and Patrick O'Melia were said to have gone into the pond to pull her out.

The woman is said to be okay and she even grabbed her purse while being rescued.

Advertisement

An incident report revealed that Florida troopers believe the woman attempted to turn into the subdivision with too much speed. She was issued a citation for Careless Driving.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.