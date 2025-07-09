Video: Florida deputy removes python from pool deck

The Brief Body camera video shows a Lee County deputy picking up a python found on a family's pool deck. The sheriff's office got a call about the unwanted visitor at a home in Lehigh Acres on Saturday, July 5. The ball python was safely removed.



A deputy in southwest Florida helped a family remove an unwanted guest at their pool party: a ball python.

Body camera video from the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows the deputy responding to a call about the snake at a home in Lehigh Acres on the morning of Saturday, July 5.

The deputy can be seen picking up the python from the pool deck, then holding it up for the residents to see. They laughed as they declined the deputy's offer to pet the snake, which was safely removed.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.