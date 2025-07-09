Expand / Collapse search

Video: Florida deputy removes python from pool deck

Published  July 9, 2025 6:59am EDT
Florida
FOX 13 News
Body camera video from the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows a deputy picking up a python found on a family's pool deck in Lehigh Acres on July 5.

The Brief

    • Body camera video shows a Lee County deputy picking up a python found on a family's pool deck.
    • The sheriff's office got a call about the unwanted visitor at a home in Lehigh Acres on Saturday, July 5.
    • The ball python was safely removed.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. - A deputy in southwest Florida helped a family remove an unwanted guest at their pool party: a ball python.

Body camera video from the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows the deputy responding to a call about the snake at a home in Lehigh Acres on the morning of Saturday, July 5.

The deputy can be seen picking up the python from the pool deck, then holding it up for the residents to see. They laughed as they declined the deputy's offer to pet the snake, which was safely removed.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The Source: This story was written with information and video from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

