Video: Florida K-9 finds bear while searching woods for suspect
DELAND, Fla. - A Volusia County K-9 encountered his first bear while searching for a suspect on Saturday night.
According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, K-9 Gator was searching the woods for an aggravated battery suspect.
READ MORE: PETA offers reward after dog abandoned 'like trash' on side of Hillsborough County road
"He found a hidden forest dweller instead: His first bear," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.
Deputies say the K-9 and bear both walked away unharmed and with "a mutual respect."
The Source: Information for this story was collected from the Volusia Sheriff's Office.