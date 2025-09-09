Expand / Collapse search

Video: Florida K-9 finds bear while searching woods for suspect

By
Published  September 9, 2025 12:18pm EDT
Florida
FOX 13 News
K-9 discovers bear while searching for suspect

K-9 discovers bear while searching for suspect

A Volusia Sheriff's Office K-9 encountered his first bear while searching for a suspect in the woods on Saturday.

The Brief

    • Bodycam footage released by Volusia Sheriff's Office shows K-9 Gator discovering a bear while searching for an aggravated battery suspect in the woods.
    • Neither of the animals were harmed during the encounter.

DELAND, Fla. - A Volusia County K-9 encountered his first bear while searching for a suspect on Saturday night.

According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, K-9 Gator was searching the woods for an aggravated battery suspect.

READ MORE: PETA offers reward after dog abandoned 'like trash' on side of Hillsborough County road

"He found a hidden forest dweller instead: His first bear," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

Deputies say the K-9 and bear both walked away unharmed and with "a mutual respect."

The Source: Information for this story was collected from the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

FloridaWild Nature