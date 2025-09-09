Video: Florida K-9 finds bear while searching woods for suspect

The Brief Bodycam footage released by Volusia Sheriff's Office shows K-9 Gator discovering a bear while searching for an aggravated battery suspect in the woods. Neither of the animals were harmed during the encounter.



A Volusia County K-9 encountered his first bear while searching for a suspect on Saturday night.

According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, K-9 Gator was searching the woods for an aggravated battery suspect.

"He found a hidden forest dweller instead: His first bear," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

Deputies say the K-9 and bear both walked away unharmed and with "a mutual respect."