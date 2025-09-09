PETA offers reward after dog abandoned 'like trash' on side of Hillsborough County road

The Brief A $5,000 reward is now being offered nearly a week after someone abandoned a dog in Ruskin with his front and back legs tied together. The 2-year-old miniature pinscher and chihuahua mix managed to get his front legs free and go to a nearby home, where the homeowner reported it last Wednesday. The dog was taken to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center and is said to be doing well.



PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to whoever left a dog on the side of the road with his front and back legs tied together in Hillsborough County last week.

The backstory:

Investigators say the small tan and white dog, believed to be a 2-year-old miniature pinscher and chihuahua mix, was left near G-7 Ranch Rd. and Stephens Rd. in Ruskin on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Authorities say the dog managed to get his front feet free and go to a nearby house, where the homeowner reported it.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Government.

The dog was taken to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, where Division Director Chelsea Waldeck told FOX 13 last week that he's in "fairly good condition" and "settling in nice and comfortable."

What they're saying:

"This dog depended on someone to keep him safe, but was instead tied up and discarded on the side of the road like trash, and it’s only thanks to his remarkable resolve that he didn’t die there," PETA Vice President Heather Carlson said in a statement. "PETA urges anyone who has information about this case to come forward immediately before the individual responsible hurts someone else."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the abandoned dog is urged to contact Hillsborough County Animal Control at (813) 744-5660.