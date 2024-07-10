Video: Florida man breaks into home, drinks alcohol, eats chips as frightened family escapes over fence

A Florida man with a lengthy criminal history is back behind bars after breaking into a family’s home and barricading himself inside.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a family was in the pool at their Lehigh Acres home when Jose Barbosa entered their home.

READ: Woman arrested after admitting to making online death threats against Gov. DeSantis: HCSO

Investigators say he went up to one of the children and touched their face before retreating into the house. That’s when, according to LCSO, the family climbed a fence and escaped to a neighbor’s home.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

What sounds like gunshots coming from behind the home can be heard on bodycam video from deputies responding to the scene.

READ: Suspected gang members from Hillsborough County arrested in federal investigation

Deputies set up a perimeter with the aviation unit monitoring the situation from above.

They can be heard giving Barbosa verbal commands.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

He eventually came out of the home, but deputies said he refused further commands, so they used a ‘less lethal shotgun’ to hit Barbosa and take him into custody.

READ: 3 arrested after suspect runs over Hillsborough County deputy during traffic stop: 'I'm incensed'

Investigators say Barbosa helped himself to two alcoholic beverages and a bag of chips while he was inside the home.

Jose Barbosa mugshot courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

"This is a frightening situation for any family," stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "I'm proud of my deputies' quick response to secure the scene. The violent criminal is no stranger to the Marceno Motel and I hope his cell feels like home."

Barbosa was charged with burglary, battery, and petit theft. He has past arrests for battery and burglary.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter