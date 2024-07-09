6 suspected gang members from Hillsborough County arrested in federal investigation

Six suspected gang members from Hillsborough County are in federal custody following a widespread investigation that spanned several years and four states, U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg announced Tuesday.

During a news conference from his Tampa office, Handberg released the unsealed indictment charging Christian Rivera, 26, Irving Bruzon, 28, Xavier Gardner, 31, Mohamed Nidal Jaber, 32, Julissa Collazo, 27, and Kyle Miller, 33, with various charges: racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit robbery, bank fraud, murder in aid of racketeering, arson, and possession with intent to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana.

According to the indictment, the suspects were members and associates of the so-called "Alexander Park," or "AP," Gang.

"These individuals conspired together and committed a wide range of criminal offenses: murder, burglaries, robberies, shootings, drug trafficking, fraud," Handberg said. "The members of AP use murder and other acts of violence and intimidation to instill fear in this community and to retaliate against rival gang members."

Authorities revealed their investigation began in 2020 and lasted until October 2023, connecting the dots between several crimes in Florida and across the country.

Handberg said a break in the case came in April 2022 when a rival gang killed a member of the AP gang outside Scores Gentleman's Club on North Dale Mabry Highway.

Investigators said, six days later, members of the AP gang committed a deadly retaliatory shooting in a parking lot of a strip mall along West Hillsborough Avenue and then burned the vehicle involved.

Detectives recovered about 70 shell casings, which were used to link members of the AP gang to other crimes, Handberg said.

Investigators said they were also able to link crimes in Oregon, California and Michigan to members of the AP Gang.

If convicted on all counts, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.

