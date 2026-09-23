Video: Florida man resists DUI arrest after truck crashes into canal

The Brief Cape Coral police arrested a 29-year-old man on DUI charges after he crashed his truck into a canal during an overnight enforcement operation. Witnesses and police body camera footage helped officers identify Carson Williams as the driver after he resisted and cursed at police, according to the Cape Coral Police Department. Williams registered breath alcohol levels over double the legal limit after officers reported slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol, CCPD said.



A Florida man was arrested on DUI charges after Cape Coral police said he crashed his truck into a canal last week.

Florida canal truck crash

The backstory:

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, an operation was underway from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sept. 18, deploying additional officers throughout the city to identify suspected impaired drivers.

During the operation, dispatch received a report of a reckless driver traveling on Chiquita Boulevard, according to police.

Courtesy: Cape Coral Police Department

Officers began checking the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

Moments later, dispatch received a report of a crash involving a vehicle that had entered a canal near the 2900 block of SW 17th Avenue. Police said the vehicle matched the description from the earlier reckless driving call.

A witness told officers they saw Carson Williams, 29, behind the wheel of the vehicle, according to police.

CCPD body camera footage showed that when police tried to remove Williams from the vehicle, he resisted and cursed at officers.

DUI arrest

Dig deeper:

During the investigation, officers observed several signs of impairment, including bloodshot and watery eyes, a strong odor of alcohol and slurred speech, police said.

Williams was asked to participate in standardized field sobriety exercises. He provided two breath samples that registered .218% and .205%, police said.

Courtesy: Cape Coral Police Department

Based on the investigation, Williams was arrested and charged with DUI and DUI property damage, according to police. He was later taken to the Lee County Jail.