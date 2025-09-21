Video: Lake County deputies chase and capture gator on woman's property

A pair of Lake County deputies successfully captured an alligator that a woman found on her front porch area.

Video shows the encounter as the two deputies worked to safely secure the gator.

After chasing the gator around the property for a bit, one of the deputies eventually jumped on it and began taping its mouth closed as the other deputy came to help.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says that this is the first emergency call like this.