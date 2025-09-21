Expand / Collapse search

Video: Lake County deputies chase and capture gator on woman's property

Published  September 21, 2025 6:05pm EDT
Florida
Lake County deputies capture, relocate gator on front porch area

Lake County deputies responded to an emergency call for a gator that was on a woman's porch area.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A pair of Lake County deputies successfully captured an alligator that a woman found on her front porch area.

Video shows the encounter as the two deputies worked to safely secure the gator.

After chasing the gator around the property for a bit, one of the deputies eventually jumped on it and began taping its mouth closed as the other deputy came to help.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says that this is the first emergency call like this.

The Source: This video was provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

