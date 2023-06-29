Video: Man runs from troopers after flipping truck filled with drugs, guns during pursuit in Pinellas County

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a man they say led troopers on a chase throughout Pinellas County and then fled on foot after flipping a truck filled with drugs and guns several times.

According to FHP, a trooper saw a Toyota Tacoma driving erratically on I-275 shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday and learned that there was a ‘be on the lookout’ for the vehicle because it was connected to battery and fleeing charges out of Orange County.

The trooper says he tried to pull the truck over, but the driver wouldn’t comply. The trooper says he chased the truck for a while with his lights and sirens on and eventually lost sight of it.

Shortly afterward, the trooper says he spotted the Tacoma, which appeared to have a flat rear right tire, in the area of 22nd Avenue North and began chasing it.

After pursuing the pickup onto Gandy Blvd. and 4th Street North, the trooper say she tried to stop it with a pit maneuver several times, but it kept going.

Erica Rodriquez image provided by FHP.

As the suspect fled closer to Pinellas Park, an area packed with drivers and pedestrians, the troopers say he did a PIT maneuver on the driver’s side of the truck to get it to stop.

That’s when, according to FHP, the truck entered the grassy median and flipped over several times.

Though law enforcement officers surrounded the truck with guns drawn, the driver, who has been identified as Eric Rodriguez, 35, got out of the truck and ran away toward Royal Palm Cemetery.

According to FHP, troopers found drugs, including nearly 100 pounds of THC gummies, marijuana, THC wax, 2 guns, a MacBook and $780.

Troopers say Rodriguez was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt, black shorts and black shoes.