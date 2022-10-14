Kailey Tracy
Kailey Tracy joined the FOX 13 team in October 2022 to report stories in Pinellas County and is very excited to call St. Pete her new home.
Kailey is a Baltimore native and an avid Ravens fan. She graduated from Elon University in 2017 with a degree in broadcast journalism. After graduating, Kailey worked for two years as a multimedia journalist and weekend anchor in Wilmington, North Carolina.
She then moved to Jacksonville in 2019 and worked as a multimedia journalist for three years before joining FOX 13.
While in Jacksonville, Kailey covered local and national stories, including the state murder trial and the federal hate crimes trial for the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery.
Kailey loves the beach and is a sunset enthusiast. She hasn’t met a grilled cheese she didn’t like, and is definitely a foodie.
Send Kailey story ideas, restaurant recommendations or fun things to do around St. Pete and Tampa Bay by email at kailey.tracy@fox.com, or reach out on Twitter @KaileyTracy.
The latest from Kailey Tracy
Largo residents to vote on whether city can sell 87-acre land for sports complex plans, not all are on board
A huge sports complex could be coming to Largo. Residents will vote Tuesday on whether the city can sell the 87 acres of land to the developer of the project, Porter Development.
St. Pete voters to decide on Dali Museum expansion referendum
If voters approve the referendum, it would let the city amend its 99-year lease with the Dali, which would allow the museum to expand. Hine said they want to build on a 40-foot-wide strip of property that stretches from the Dali’s parking lot entrance to one of the entrances to the Mahaffey Theater’s garage.
Cooling technology helped save premature baby’s life, brain, doctors say
November is Prematurity Awareness Month and a St. Petersburg children's hospital is touting its ability to treat high-risk babies.
Doc Ford's employees in St. Pete helping fellow SWFL workers impacted by Hurricane Ian
Doc Ford's St. Petersburg Pier location is one of four across Florida, and it was the only one Hurricane Ian spared. Its employees are now helping the ones who weren’t so fortunate.
Amendment 1, explained: Florida voters weigh tax breaks for flood-prone areas
Amendment 1 on the 2022 Florida midterm election ballot, named Limitation on the Assessment of Real Property Used for Residential Purposes, would let some homeowners rebuild up to 110% of their property in an effort to guard against flooding.
Clearwater voters to decide on new developments at old city hall, former Harborview site
The development of downtown Clearwater is now in the hands of voters. If passed, a referendum would turn the old city hall and a portion of the former Harborview site into apartments, a hotel and retail space.
Treasure Island first responders honored for helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts in SWFL
After Hurricane Ian it Southwest Florida, rescue groups from all over rushed to their aid, including members from the Treasure Island Fire Rescue team.
St. Pete police chief: Semis packed with drugs were being delivered to Bay Area from California every week
The St. Pete Police Chief said a multi-agency investigation ended the weekly shipment of one to two tractor-trailers packed with drugs coming from California to the Tampa Bay area.
Tampa Bay area sees significant rise in RSV cases, CDC says
Pediatric doctors in Florida and around the country are concerned by the rise in hospitalizations due to respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
Clearwater police searching for suspects after bicyclist attacked, killed in beach neighborhood
In a normally quiet neighborhood in the northern part of Clearwater Beach, detectives were trying to figure out who violently attacked and killed a bicyclist Friday morning.