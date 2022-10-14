Kailey Tracy joined the FOX 13 team in October 2022 to report stories in Pinellas County and is very excited to call St. Pete her new home.

Kailey is a Baltimore native and an avid Ravens fan. She graduated from Elon University in 2017 with a degree in broadcast journalism. After graduating, Kailey worked for two years as a multimedia journalist and weekend anchor in Wilmington, North Carolina.

She then moved to Jacksonville in 2019 and worked as a multimedia journalist for three years before joining FOX 13.

While in Jacksonville, Kailey covered local and national stories, including the state murder trial and the federal hate crimes trial for the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Kailey loves the beach and is a sunset enthusiast. She hasn’t met a grilled cheese she didn’t like, and is definitely a foodie.

Send Kailey story ideas, restaurant recommendations or fun things to do around St. Pete and Tampa Bay by email at kailey.tracy@fox.com, or reach out on Twitter @KaileyTracy.