St. Pete City Council to discuss Rays new stadium proposal at Thursday meeting

On Thursday morning, city leaders in St. Pete will provide another update on a new Rays stadium and plans to redevelop the surrounding area.

St. Pete City Council is hosting a meeting at 9 a.m. at City Hall to discuss the Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment project.

The $6.5 billion price tag will be a main topic of discussion at Thursday’s meeting.

The current plan is for the city to spend $417.5 million, including $287.5 million for the stadium alone. The total estimated cost for the stadium is $1.3 billion.

Rendering of future Rays stadium.

The county would spend $312.5 million using tourist tax dollars. The Rays and Hines Development Group would cover the rest of the stadium costs, which total around $600 million.

The Gas Plant is a historic Black neighborhood that was demolished to build the Trop and nearby highways. Families who were displaced were promised jobs and new homes, but those promises weren’t kept.

The Historic Gas Plant District Redevelopment calls for affordable housing, workforce housing, an African American History Museum, minority-owned businesses, a hotel, apprenticeship programs, target numbers for minority employment and more.

St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch grew up in the Gas Plant District. He said the redevelopment project is an opportunity for history to not repeat itself.

"There's no statute of limitations on those promises to the community, and I think our community is very much anticipating that this time it will be a dream that will be realized," Welch said.

"You're going to have a destination that really is going to define St. Pete for generations to come," Welch said.

Some have voiced concerns about the project’s price tag. Others want to ensure the project has an emphasis on inclusion.

The first phase of the project, which includes the stadium, will break ground next spring. The plan is to open the stadium for the 2028 season.

City Council has a final vote on the project that has a 20-year timeline planned for June or July. Then, the Pinellas County Commission also has to vote on it.

Pictured: Historic Gas Plant District

There’s another meeting scheduled for May 23 that will focus more on the new ballpark.

Mayor Welch, Hines Development Group and representatives from the Rays will be at Thursday’s meeting at 9 a.m. in room 100 in City Hall.

City officials say it’s open to the public, but seating will be limited. Overflow will be in City Council Chambers, and they’ll also stream the meeting live on the city’s website.