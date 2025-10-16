Video: Mini-cow named ‘Jason Moo-Moah’ sets sail and hangs out on Pinellas County sandbar

The Brief A mini-cow named ‘Jason Moo-Moah’ recently went on a boat ride. The cow donned a life vest and traveled from Gulfport Marina through Tierra Verde to Shell Island. He even got to hang out on a sandbar for about an hour.



Heads turned, eyes stared, and jaws dropped as if they had never seen a mini-cow on a boat trolling through Pinellas County waters.

The backstory:

When Captain Ryan Harrington of No Bananas Sportfishing met with the owner of Mini Highland Cattle Company in St. Petersburg about possibly buying a mini-cow, they talked about bringing her cow, "Jason Moo-Moah" out on the boat.

That idea recently came to fruition as the 380-pound bovine climbed on board.

Harrington said the floating dock was the same height as the boat, so it was easy to load "Jason Moo-Moah" after putting on his life vest.

This was not only "Jason Moo-Moah’s" first boat ride, but it was the first time his owner took any cow on a water vessel.

Harrington said the trio took it slow and traveled from Gulfport Marina through Tierra Verde to Shell Island.

What they're saying:

"We turned heads the entire way from passing boats and confused neighbors as they walked out and did double takes," he said.

They even spent about an hour at a sandbar where the cow found a way to jump off the boat and enjoy the sand before 3 helpful bystanders helped us load him back in the boat.

"It was a fun idea that turned into reality, but we are looking forward to doing it again," Harrington explained. "It doesn’t get much more Florida than this!"