Video: Mini-cow named ‘Jason Moo-Moah’ sets sail and hangs out on Pinellas County sandbar
TIERRA VERDE, Fla. - Heads turned, eyes stared, and jaws dropped as if they had never seen a mini-cow on a boat trolling through Pinellas County waters.
The backstory:
When Captain Ryan Harrington of No Bananas Sportfishing met with the owner of Mini Highland Cattle Company in St. Petersburg about possibly buying a mini-cow, they talked about bringing her cow, "Jason Moo-Moah" out on the boat.
That idea recently came to fruition as the 380-pound bovine climbed on board.
Courtesy: Capt. Ryan Harrington
Harrington said the floating dock was the same height as the boat, so it was easy to load "Jason Moo-Moah" after putting on his life vest.
This was not only "Jason Moo-Moah’s" first boat ride, but it was the first time his owner took any cow on a water vessel.
Courtesy: Capt. Ryan Harrington
Harrington said the trio took it slow and traveled from Gulfport Marina through Tierra Verde to Shell Island.
What they're saying:
"We turned heads the entire way from passing boats and confused neighbors as they walked out and did double takes," he said.
Courtesy: Capt. Ryan Harrington
They even spent about an hour at a sandbar where the cow found a way to jump off the boat and enjoy the sand before 3 helpful bystanders helped us load him back in the boat.
"It was a fun idea that turned into reality, but we are looking forward to doing it again," Harrington explained. "It doesn’t get much more Florida than this!"
