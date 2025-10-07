Video: Injured Florida grandmother helped by real-life Lassie

The Brief A dog in the Florida panhandle is being compared to Lassie after he led a deputy to his injured ‘grandmother’ who had fallen during their walk. The woman's husband called deputies for help after his wife was gone for more than an hour while taking a dog on a walk. The entire incident was recorded on bodycam video.



The backstory:

In bodycam video, a man is heard explaining to deputies that his wife took their had taken a dog on a walk and didn’t return.

He gets choked up as he tells them that she usually just takes about 15 minutes, but she had been gone for more than an hour.

When the deputy asks what breed the dog is, the man responds that he’s just a 100-pound dog.

Video shows the deputy driving and stopping when she sees the dog.

She got out of the vehicle and said, "Hi baby. Where’s your mama?"

The dog walks up to the deputy and then leads her to his ‘grandmother’, who had fallen and injured herself.

After calling for medical help, the deputy explained to the woman that her dog ran up to her and led her over.

What they're saying:

After discussing what a good boy the dog is, the injured woman explained to the deputy that she is his grandmother and not his owner.

The woman told the dog named Eeyore, "You're such a good boy! Grandma loves you."