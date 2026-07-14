Video: Stubborn dog saved from Weeki Wachee River refuses to lose her favorite stick

The Brief A Hernando County deputy on a proactive water patrol saved a dog tangled in rope while fetching a massive tree branch from the Weeki Wachee River. The determined pup refused to surrender her prized stick, even after being pulled safely onto the deputy's jet ski. Bodycam footage captured the moment the dog plunged back into the water after the deputy threw the branch down river.



A Hernando County deputy pulled a struggling dog onto a jet ski after the animal became entangled in a rope while trying to retrieve a large tree branch from the Weeki Wachee River.

River rescue drama

What we know:

A deputy on a proactive patrol spotted the dog in deep trouble in the water, prompting the owner to call out for help, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy sliced the rope with a knife, freeing the dog and pulling her and her treasured stick safely onto his jet ski.

The deputy noted that the proud pup absolutely refused to let go of the stick even after being rescued.

A Hernando County deputy rescued a dog entangled in a rope in the Weeki Wachee River. Image is courtesy of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Missing details from the water

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact date or time of day when the water rescue took place. The sheriff's office has not released the name of the dog or the dog's owner.

Playtime resumes down river

What's next:

The dog eventually returned to the water to continue her game of fetch. In the bodycam video, a woman can be heard telling the deputy to toss the stick down river so the dog would leave the jet ski to go get it.

The deputy threw the stick back into the water, and the dog immediately leaped off the watercraft to go get her beloved branch.

Before driving away, the deputy can be heard saying, "That made my day, right there!"