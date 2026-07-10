Death investigation underway at Dick's store at Brandon Exchange: Deputies

article

The Brief Deputies are at Dick's House of Sports inside the Brandon Exchange Mall conducting a death investigation. Shoppers are urged to avoid the area while investigators remain on scene at the sporting goods store. Authorities have not confirmed how many people died or if the situation is considered suspicious.



A death investigation is underway at Dick's House of Sports inside the Brandon Exchange Mall.

Brandon Exchange law enforcement response

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies are currently on scene at the Brandon Exchange. They said the investigation is happening inside Dick's House of Sports.

Deputies are urging everyone to avoid the area while they continue their investigation at the scene.

HCSO investigation

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not confirmed if more than one person died inside the store. Authorities have not released what led up to the death or whether the incident is being treated as suspicious.