Death investigation underway at Dick's store at Brandon Exchange: Deputies
BRANDON, Fla. - A death investigation is underway at Dick's House of Sports inside the Brandon Exchange Mall.
Brandon Exchange law enforcement response
What we know:
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies are currently on scene at the Brandon Exchange. They said the investigation is happening inside Dick's House of Sports.
Deputies are urging everyone to avoid the area while they continue their investigation at the scene.
HCSO investigation
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office has not confirmed if more than one person died inside the store. Authorities have not released what led up to the death or whether the incident is being treated as suspicious.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, who detailed the active scene in a social media post.