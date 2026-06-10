World Cup on FOX 13: How to stream our local newscasts during the matches
TAMPA, Fla. - During FIFA World Cup coverage on FOX, FOX 13’s local newscast will still be available to stream.
stream FOX 13
What we know:
The excitement of the FIFA World Cup is taking over the broadcast channel, bringing world-class soccer live to viewers.
Because tournament matches will air during regularly scheduled television slots, the full local newscast will still broadcast live free of charge via digital platforms and YouTube.
Viewers will not miss a single minute of local news, SkyTower VectorScan updates, or community stories.
Digital Platform Options
What you can do:
Viewers can stream the live newscasts by downloading the free FOX LOCAL app on a smartphone, tablet, smart TV, or connected streaming device. The app is available in major app stores and grants 24/7 access to live breaking news, continuous weather coverage, and on-demand local programming. After installing the app, users simply select FOX 13 Tampa Bay as their home station to unlock the free live feed.
Alternatively, audiences can catch the newscasts by heading to the official FOX 13 Tampa Bay YouTube channel through a web browser or mobile app.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 13 Tampa Bay through an official station broadcast programming announcement detailing local coverage options.