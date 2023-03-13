Visit Tampa Bay launches new campaign for young professionals

Visit Tampa Bay hopes a new campaign encouraging young professionals to "work where you love" will continue to boost the growing area.

It follows leisure and convention marketing campaigns focusing on the advantages of Tampa Bay area’s hospitality. It’s part of a larger Make It Tampa Bay campaign that’s a partnership with the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council and Hillsborough County.

"The Make it Tampa Bay collaboration has become a national model for partnerships between tourism and economic development organizations," Santiago Corrada, the president and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay, said in a release. "Tampa Bay ranks among the top places Americans want to move to now, and this new campaign underscores the reasons why this is the best place to live, work and build a business. With the area offering a thriving downtown, endless activities, incredible culinary scene and world-class attractions, you can find the career opportunities you are looking for while feeling like you are on vacation year-round."

The campaign will target areas such as Boston, Chicago, New York, and Washington D.C. where there are high numbers of people relocating in general.

"The thought was let's develop a campaign to highlight what it's like not just to visit here, but to actually live here, work here, and build your career or build your business here," Craig Richard, the president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, said.

It comes during a time that remote work has caused many to rethink what work-life balance means to them.

"Those young professionals know that oftentimes they can live anywhere and work in some of these areas with remote working. And so, they're able to take advantage of the quality of life here," Richard said.

The campaign launches later this month and will include videos in office buildings, coworking spaces and digital displays.