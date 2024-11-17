Visitors can stay in a houseboat while vacationing in Clearwater

With the end of hurricane season in sight, the prospect of enjoying the Gulf waters becomes less of a gamble and more of a vacation experience.

In Clearwater, one Airbnb host offers a different experience for visitors.

"We have a phenomenal houseboat that's on the water," shared Andrew Beltz, the owner of Stay and Play. "We'll give you a great experience of being on the water. You're literally on your own island, you really kind of get a full escape from everyone on Clearwater."

The houseboat looks like an RV on the water and allows for the same mobility.

READ: South Tampa vegan restaurant offers healthy Middle Eastern cuisine

"So our houseboat is one of our pride and joys," shared Beltz, "It's very unique. It gets a lot of attention and draws a lot of people in."

For vacationers a little worried that the word "boat" might also mean small, Beltz said, "You really have everything you need. A queen-sized bed, full bathroom, full shower. We have a full kitchen, stovetop and sink. You have a back patio and privacy. As a mater of fact, you're the only one on the water getting unobstructed views on the water sunsets and so forth."

The houseboat also has the added bonus of a natural "rock you to sleep" motion for the night.

READ: How a St. Petersburg museum is helping tell the city's story

It is a big hit for Stay and Play, so much so that they plan to expand the fleet.

"We have plans in the works to add two more houseboats by the end of March next year," said Beltz.

To make your own plans to stay on board, the houseboat is available beginning Nov. 26.

To learn more about Stay and Play Clearwater, click here.

To book your own stay on the houseboat, click here.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: