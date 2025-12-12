Volunteer outfits half of Belleair Elementary with new uniforms: 'Brings me joy'

The Brief A Belleair Elementary volunteer purchased uniforms for more than 220 students, clothing half of the school. She also donated a new mascot costume and returned Friday to hand out school spirit T-shirts. Staff say the effort helps students feel more confident and ready to learn.



A longtime Belleair Elementary volunteer spent the past few months doing something major for the school: making sure kids had the clothing they needed to feel comfortable in class.

The backstory:

Pattie Meeks purchased brand-new school uniforms for more than 220 students, about half the school’s enrollment. She raised the money through friends, family, coworkers, and members of her church and book club. Many students received shirts, shorts, socks, and underwear, all pulled from what Meeks keeps stocked in organized bins in her garage for whenever the school needs help.

Dig deeper:

Meeks visited Belleair Elementary on Friday with the Belleair Tiger mascot to hand out a school-spirit T-shirt to every student. She recently donated the mascot costume as well.

Meeks started volunteering at the school through her church but told administrators she wanted to do more. When she asked Principal Holly Huey what students needed most, Huey answered simply: uniforms. She emphasized how much it matters for students to feel confident, prepared, and equal among their classmates.

Meeks said supporting the school "brings me joy."

Why you should care:

Belleair Elementary serves a diverse student population, and staff said clothing support can remove a major barrier for families. Uniforms and spirit shirts also help students feel connected to their campus community.

Friday’s visit was a celebration, with students meeting the Belleair Tiger, picking up their new shirts, and thanking the volunteer who helped make it all happen.