Woman planning to take her own life rescued at Alderman Ford Nature Preserve: HCSO

A woman who barricaded herself inside a car at Alderman's Ford Nature Preserve is now safe, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded at 10:26 a.m. on Wednesday morning after a concerned parent reported their daughter was planning to take her own life at the preserve.

HCSO's SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team were able to locate the woman who had a firearm in the vehicle.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

It took several hours, but the situation was de-escalated, and the woman is now safe.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Chad Chronister says that his deputies handled the situation very well.

"I'm incredibly proud of how our deputies and Crisis Negotiation Team handled this delicate situation with skill and compassion," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Their training in de-escalation techniques and their patient approach helped bring someone in crisis to safety."

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

People who are going through a mental health crisis are being asked to contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211.

