Tampa high school students' bill on e-bike safety officially filed after losing classmate

Students from Freedom High School have taken legislative matters into their own hands. State Representative Susan Valdes recently introduced a bill aimed at enhancing safety measures for young riders, a proposal that originated from some determined teens.

What we know:

The initiative was sparked by the tragic loss of a classmate in an e-scooter accident, a sobering reminder of the dangers associated with these popular modes of transportation.

The students Zoee Weston, Maggie Takamatsu, Abigail Carnahan and Phillip Ernst are advocating for a change in state law that would require all riders under the age of 18 to wear helmets. Currently, the law only mandates helmet use for riders under 16.

"I noticed how many kids were not wearing helmets, and that sparked something in my head," said Takamatsu. "Since we're in student government, we have voices to speak up, advocate, and make a change."

The bill, which was presented during a district-wide competition, caught the attention of State Rep. Susan Valdes, who filed it last Friday.

"We're getting to possibly make some really big change and save a lot, a lot of lives. It was a really impactful moment," said Carnahan.

The backstory:

These students know the impact it can have. They lost a classmate to an e-scooter accident.

"You don't think it could happen, and then it happens to your best friend, someone you sit next to in science every day," said Weston.

Dig deeper:

The students are now preparing to demonstrate the urgent need for this legislation.

Data shows a 50% increase in emergency room visits for head trauma related to e-bike and e-scooter accidents from 2017 to 2022.

Johns Hopkins research indicates that while head injuries are the most severe, wearing a helmet can reduce the risk by 60%.

"It made us really realize the importance of what we were doing. Especially in that range of like sixteen and seventeen-year-olds, that's unfortunately where the majority of the accidents are 'cause they're the ones who aren't wearing helmets," said Weston.

Despite the challenge of making helmets trendy among teens, the students are committed to prioritizing safety over style.

"They’re like, ‘why would I want to wear a helmet? I don't want to do that," Abigail Carnahan noted, highlighting the common sentiment among peers. I feel like that's honestly where the biggest issue lies is, just because of how it makes them look," she said.

Takamatsu said she tries to get the message across to her peers, "Something that I remind people, what can you do to give yourself a chance to live in the future? What can you do to give yourself a chance to continue on and reach your goals?"

What's next:

The bill is straightforward: raise the age requirement for mandatory helmet use to protect teens.

These students are already thinking bigger, discussing the possibility of using fines collected from non-compliance to fund awareness campaigns and provide helmets to those who cannot afford them.

As they prepare to head to Tallahassee, the students remain optimistic. "This bill shouldn't be political; it should be about safety and keeping kids safe," Maggie Takamatsu stated.

Four teens, one bill, and a chance to save lives, one helmet at a time.