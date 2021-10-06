Volunteers, seasonal staff needed for Metropolitan Ministries holiday tent

article

Construction is underway for the Metropolitan Ministries Holiday Tent. Starting November 8, you can drop off food donations for the Thanksgiving collection at the tent, located at 2609 N. Rome Avenue in Tampa.

Metropolitan Ministries will have other drop-off locations across the Tampa Bay area.

Metropolitan Ministries is expecting to assist 33,000 families for the holidays this year, which they say is 10,000 more than they usually have. They are in need of volunteers and seasonal staff to help at the tent.

If you are interested in helping out, go to metromin.org.