Voters can get free coffee with 'I voted' sticker. Here's where

As voters head to the polls on Election Day, one law firm is partnering with local businesses to give those who cast ballots an extra incentive: free coffee.

It's part of Farah & Farah's ‘Vote Boldy’ campaign, which launched in 2020 and promotes voting across Florida.

In the Bay Area, you can get one free cup of coffee by showing your "I Voted" sticker at the following locations:

Blind Tiger - Ybor (1823 E 7th Ave, Tampa)

Blind Tiger - Westchase (10118 Montague St, Tampa)

Blind Tiger - Soho (934 S Howard Ave, Tampa)

Ginger Beard Coffee (1208 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa)

Willa's Provisions (310 N Rome Ave, Tampa)

Early voters and those who voted by mail can also get free coffee at any of the shops listed above.

