Walks to defeat ALS planned for Sarasota, Tampa in April

Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - The ALS Association Florida Chapter is hosting walks in the Sarasota and Greater Tampa Bay areas during the month of April.

The events will help raise money towards a cure for the neurodegenerative disease otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. The funds raised also help families at a local level through education, support groups and access to care.

The Sarasota Walk will be held at Payne Park on Saturday, April 2 at 9:30 a.m., and the Greater Tampa Bay Walk will be held at Courtney Campbell Trail on Saturday, April 30 at 9 a.m. 

To register, visit walktodefeatals.org