Walks to defeat ALS planned for Sarasota, Tampa in April

The ALS Association Florida Chapter is hosting walks in the Sarasota and Greater Tampa Bay areas during the month of April.

The events will help raise money towards a cure for the neurodegenerative disease otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. The funds raised also help families at a local level through education, support groups and access to care.

The Sarasota Walk will be held at Payne Park on Saturday, April 2 at 9:30 a.m., and the Greater Tampa Bay Walk will be held at Courtney Campbell Trail on Saturday, April 30 at 9 a.m.

To register, visit walktodefeatals.org