Washington sex offender wanted for 18 months arrested in Hernando County: HCSO

article

The Brief Hernando County deputies arrested Jeremy Gordon, a sex offender who had been wanted out of Washington for 18 months. Gordon was wanted on warrants for child molestation and failing to register as a sex offender. Gordon was booked into the Hernando County Detention Center, where he awaits extradition back to Washington following new Florida charges.



A convicted sex offender who had been wanted by authorities in Washington state for more than 18 months was arrested in Hernando County, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Jeremy Gordon, 43, on July 17.

Washington state sex offender warrants

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, the Washington State Department of Corrections had an active parole violation warrant for Gordon that was issued on Dec. 27, 2024.

Investigators said the warrant stems from Gordon's conviction for first-degree child molestation.

Detectives also confirmed Gordon was wanted by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office on a warrant issued Oct. 8, 2025, for failure to register as a sex offender.

Hernando County arrest

Dig deeper:

Following Gordon's arrest, Hernando County detectives launched an investigation into his sex offender registration status in Florida.

The sheriff's office said detectives are working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to complete Gordon's Sexual Offender/Predator System (SOPS) profile and determine the appropriate classification under Florida law.

In addition to the Washington warrants, Gordon is facing the following charges in Hernando County:

Failure to register as a sexual offender

Providing false identification to law enforcement

Driving while license suspended or revoked

What's next:

Gordon is being held at the Hernando County Detention Center.

According to the sheriff's office, he will be extradited to Washington after the local charges are resolved through the court system.