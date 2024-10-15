WATCH LIVE: DeSantis news conference from Zephyrhills

Press play above to watch the news conference:

Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 11:30 a.m. in Zephyrhills , where he will detail Florida’s ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane Milton .

Hurricane Milton struck Florida’s western coast last week, bringing unprecedented rain and wind to the region and leaving millions of Floridians without power and gas.

Since Hurricane Milton made landfall, DeSantis has implemented several measures to aid Florida residents and local governments, including giving away ten free gallons of gasoline to any Floridian in need, providing aid for rebuilding shipping ports and expediting debris removal processes .

DeSantis will be joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles Director Dave Kerner, Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo, Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida.

