Withlacoochee River levels continue rising in Hernando County, prompting evacuations

Days after Hurricane Milton hit the Bay Area, flooding remains a concern in several areas where river levels keep rising. That includes Hernando County along the Withlacoochee River, where those in low-lying areas are being told to evacuate.

Hernando County Emergency Operations Director David DeCarlo warns that the situation will likely worsen, with the river not expected to crest until later this week.

"If you're in that area and you think you're going to hunker down, please do not," DeCarlo said. "We're very fortunate. Up to this point, we have suffered no fatalities in any of our storms during Hurricane Helene or Milton. I really don't want to see anybody get hurt."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Flooding remains a major concern along the Withlacoochee River in Hernando County, where the situation is expected to get worse before it gets better.

DeCarlo also told FOX 13 that power to the area will likely have to be shut off before the river crests.

A public shelter is open for evacuees at the Enrichment Center, located at 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd. in Brooksville.

If you need help evacuating, contact 911 or the Hernando County Citizens Helpline at 352-754-4083.

